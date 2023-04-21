UPDATE: IRS Whistleblower Confirms Biden’s AG Merrick Garland Lied Under Oath, Committed Perjury – He’s Done This Before, When Will He Face Charges?

White House scandals spokesman Ian Sams issued a statement on Thursday denying Joe Biden was behind the political interference in the investigation of First Son Hunter Biden.

Earlier this week an IRS whistleblower accused the Biden administration of interfering in Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal investigation. The statement by Sams came just hours after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre declined to comment on the whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower exposed a deep coverup of the Hunter Biden investigation that involved Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The New York Post reported on Thursday night the Attorney General Merrick Garland IS the “senior” Biden official mentioned by the whistleblower who is preventing Hunter Biden from being criminally charged.

Merrick Garland lied about this under oath during questioning by Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa.

The New York Post reported:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is the unnamed official whose sworn testimony before Congress is being challenged in a bombshell letter from an IRS whistleblower’s attorney that also alleges a coverup in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, The Post has learned. Attorney Mark Lytle wrote Wednesday that the longtime IRS employee wants to provide information to congressional leaders to “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee” — Garland —and also to detail “preferential treatment” in the criminal probe of the first son. The whistleblower already made disclosures to the inspectors general of the Treasury and Justice departments. However, due to a quirk of federal law, he needs congressional approval to more fully describe his allegations to his own lawyers, which he wants to do before testifying to lawmakers. Garland has repeatedly claimed under oath that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump administration holdover recommended in 2017 by the state’s Democratic senators, is able to criminally charge Hunter Biden without the permission of other Justice Department leaders, despite Republicans challenging the factual accuracy of that claim.

This is not the first time Merrick Garland was caught lying under oath to Congress. Garland also lied about the Antifa-BLM mobs outside of the Supreme Court Justices’ homes.

Garland lied under oath about Joe Biden being treated better by the DOJ than President Trump.

Merrick Garland also lied about targeting school board members.

So when is enough enough? When to impeachment hearings begin on this corrupt Attorney General?

Tucker Carlson highlighted the corrupt Attorney General on Thursday night’s show.