Unhinged Leftist Flips TPUSA Table at University of Washington (VIDEO)

An unhinged leftist activist flipped a Turning Point USA table at the University of Washington while demanding that the Republican students are “Nazis.”

The incident occurred on Thursday and was filmed by TPUSA field representative Rachel Anderson.

At the start of the incident, the activist declared that the student group supports “the genocide of trans kids.”

“That is such an assumption,” a TPUSA member replied.

“That’s such an assumption, right? With all of this s—. Right,” the protester said while pointing to the materials on the table.

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

A TPUSA member asked what anti-transgender materials they meant.

“You’re TPUSA, you dumb bitches. Whatever,” the leftist said.

Unable to point to the offensive material or make a counterargument, the frustrated leftist flips the entire table — sending the student group’s buttons and pamphlets flying.

“Get the f— off my campus, you Nazi,” the leftist screeches before storming away.

In a statement about the incident provided to Fox News, TPUSA said that they will not back down, even with the “level of vitriol and anger” from the “radical Trans Movement.”

“Our students and their field staff supporters are the frontlines for so many of these cultural debates and controversies,” the spokesperson said. “They are subjected to being called the most horrible names, shunned and doxxed by fellow students, and persecuted by teachers and administrators. And they’re used to that. The organization is prepared for it. But the level of vitriol and anger that’s coming from the radical Trans Movement recently has been unlike anything we’ve seen. Rarely is there any debate or discussion. It almost always starts and ends with threats, tantrums and displays exactly like the one you see in this video from University of Washington. It’s unfortunate and it’s sad for these individuals, but it won’t deter TPUSA.”

Michelle Ma, a spokesperson for the University of Washington, condemned the actions of the leftist activist.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier this week in which an individual flipped over a table being staffed by members of a UW Registered Student Organization, ‘Turning Point USA at UW.’ The University of Washington Police Department is in the process of investigating the incident and will pursue appropriate charges, if and when a suspect is identified,” Ma said. “Every student and member of our community has a right to peacefully express themselves without fear of intimidation, which is why actions like this are wholly unacceptable.”