UN Issues Report Pushing for Normalization and Decriminalization of Pedophilia

The UN is pushing a report that declares pedophilia is a human right. This is why the US needs to get out of and stop funding the UN.

Elizabeth Yore was on Steve Bannon’s War Room to express her concerns with a new report being pushed by the UN that recommends making pedophilia legal.

Yore has been standing for the safety of children for ages. She has her own website, labeled Yore Children where she shares current events on the subject and how you can help.

Yore Children’s mission is as follows:

Yore Children advocates for the global protection and innocence of children and fights to end child exploitation in trafficking, pornography, and abuse, by exposing predators, and by promoting laws, investigations and policies which elevate the dignity of our most vulnerable.

According to Yore, the UN is reportedly pushing a report that calls for the normalization and decriminalization of pedophilia.

Liz Yore shared on the War Room on Tuesday:

The United Nations is now declaring that pedophilia is a human right and this so-called human right should not be criminalized or prosecuted. They are clearly saying that minors can consent to sex with an adult.

Yore says that “they are softening the target” by grooming kids and teachers in schools to make pedophilia a human right.

This is what the global elite have always wanted to legitimize pedophilia. I’ve never seen a report like this.

Here is a link to this report.

Watch the interview with Liz Yore below.