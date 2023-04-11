Tucker Carlson: Louisville Shooter Supported BLM, Did Not Support Trump, Suffered Concussions and Live-Streamed His Killing Spree

by


Floyd Central guard J. C. Kinnaird takes advantage of the fast break after stealing the ball during the Highlanders’ 64-54 win over the Red Devils at Johnson Arena.
Photo by Tyler Stewart – Jan 2015

This morning, around 8:45 am, a 23-year-old Old National Bank employee opened fire in a conference room on the first floor of the downtown Louisville office, killing four bank employees and wounding eight others; one of the critically wounded is a police officer who was one of the first officers to respond to the call for help.

Police confirmed to CNN that Sturgeon had been informed he was going to be fired and that he had left his parents a note indicating he was going to attack the bank.

The Deputy Chief Humphrey of the Louisville Metro Police Department has just shared that the shooter appears to be a former employee of the bank. He also shared that one of the individuals is a police officer who is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Reporter Karol Markowicz, named the alleged shooter earlier today as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a recently fired employee of the Old National Bank where the shooting occurred.

The LinkedIn account of Connor Sturgeon has also been shared on Twitter. Next to his name, the words “He/Him” appear, indicating that he has bought into the leftist narrative that your biological sex is irrelevant and that it’s up to the individual to identify themselves by using their choice of pronouns.

Connor was another unhinged far-left killer not fond of President Trump.

Connor was a star athlete but suffered numerous concussions.

On MOnday Tucker Carlson reported that Connor Sturgeon supported Black Lives Matter, did not like Trump, and he live-streamed his shooting spree.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.