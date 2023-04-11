Tucker Carlson: Louisville Shooter Supported BLM, Did Not Support Trump, Suffered Concussions and Live-Streamed His Killing Spree



This morning, around 8:45 am, a 23-year-old Old National Bank employee opened fire in a conference room on the first floor of the downtown Louisville office, killing four bank employees and wounding eight others; one of the critically wounded is a police officer who was one of the first officers to respond to the call for help.

Police confirmed to CNN that Sturgeon had been informed he was going to be fired and that he had left his parents a note indicating he was going to attack the bank.

The Deputy Chief Humphrey of the Louisville Metro Police Department has just shared that the shooter appears to be a former employee of the bank. He also shared that one of the individuals is a police officer who is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Reporter Karol Markowicz, named the alleged shooter earlier today as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a recently fired employee of the Old National Bank where the shooting occurred.

News: The Louisville shooter is a 25-year old named Connor Sturgeon. I’m told he was an employee at the bank. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 10, 2023

The LinkedIn account of Connor Sturgeon has also been shared on Twitter. Next to his name, the words “He/Him” appear, indicating that he has bought into the leftist narrative that your biological sex is irrelevant and that it’s up to the individual to identify themselves by using their choice of pronouns.

Connor was another unhinged far-left killer not fond of President Trump.

They’re already wiping, #ConnorSturgeon, the #Louisville mass-murderer’s social media accounts. These were the anti-Trump

and pro-lockdown posts on a Reddit under an account with the same name at his already nuked Twitter account. Another Democrat killer. (Credit Andy S.) pic.twitter.com/V2Nuvom7Qt — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 10, 2023

Connor was a star athlete but suffered numerous concussions.

Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon was star athlete but suffered ‘multiple concussions’ https://t.co/Al84nYRKqg pic.twitter.com/8whkCwNEyP — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2023

On MOnday Tucker Carlson reported that Connor Sturgeon supported Black Lives Matter, did not like Trump, and he live-streamed his shooting spree.