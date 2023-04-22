Trump Warns That He is the Only 2024 Candidate Who Can ‘Prevent World War III’

Former President Donald Trump is warning that he is the only candidate who can “prevent World War III.”

Trump made the remarks during the Lee County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

“In four short years, we accomplished more than any other president in the history of our country,” Trump said, according to his prepared remarks. “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world — with record tax cuts, record regulation cuts, and no inflation. We shut down the illegal foreign invasion at our borders and achieved the most secure border in U.S. history.”

Trump reminded the crowd about his achievements while in office, including energy independence.

“After years of economic surrender from past leaders, I stood up to China like no administration has ever done before — bringing hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our treasury from China, when no other president had gotten even 10 cents from them,” the speech continued.

The 2024 Republican frontrunner also noted that he “fully rebuilt the U.S. military, and was the only president in decades who didn’t start a war.”

“Joe Biden’s record is the exact opposite — soaring inflation, failing banks, open borders, rampant crime, deadly drugs, blatant corruption, Marxist lunacy, total humiliation in Afghanistan, and now, the unthinkable threat of nuclear war,” Trump asserted. “Instead, I got us OUT of endless wars and brought our troops BACK HOME.”

Trump said he has been “laying out a bold, forward-looking vision for how we will fix Joe Biden’s many disasters when we become the 47th President of the United States.”

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three,” Trump promised.

“I will end Joe Biden’s inflation nightmare and banking crisis, and quickly rebuild the greatest economy in history,” Trump said. “Unlike the Bushes, the Ryans, and the other RINOs, I will ALWAYS protect Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors.”

Trump concluded by saying, “with a very dark cloud hanging over our country, I have no doubt that we will, together, win the election of 2024 and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Thank you, God Bless You, and God Bless America.”