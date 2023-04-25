Trump ROASTS Joe Biden in Response to Pathetic Pre-Recorded 2024 Reelection Announcement (VIDEO)

by

President Trump on Tuesday morning responded to Joe Biden’s presidential announcement.

80-year-old Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video in which Biden doesn’t even speak directly to the American people.

WATCH:

Trump responded to Biden’s pathetic announcement.

Trump roasted Biden for his abysmal record.

“Thanks to Joe Biden’s Socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump said. “Banks are failing, our currency is crashing and the US dollar will no longer be the world standard which will be our greatest defeat.

“It’s inconceivable that Biden would even run for reelection!” Trump said.

VIDEO:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.