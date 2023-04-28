Trump Rape Accuser Admitted to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes – Told Him He Was Her “Future Husband”

E. Jean Carroll screamed at President Trump’s attorneys in court today that she was “raped” by President Trump.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Back in June 2019 E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following her accusations against Trump. The article paints Carroll as a complete lunatic who painted her trees outside her log cabin and traveled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, who she left back at home.

E. Jean Carroll admits in the interview that Donald Trump did not “rape” her because she did not want to identify as a victim. The woman is conflicted.

She then goes on to describe how she sexually harassed Roger Ailes.

You also confessed to sexually harassing Roger Ailes while you had a show on his cable channel America’s Talking. He is also on your list of hideous men, but was once a friend. Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance. I call him the pearl of his sex. Right on the air. I roll up my trouser legs. I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say Roger Ailes. I would say, “He’s my future husband.” It never stopped. I’d ask him to twirl for me. I adored him.

She sounds like a complete nut.

And now the left is so determined to take down Trump that they are using this very flawed and conflicted individual in such a serious lawsuit against President Trump.

The Daily Mail reported on E. Jean Carroll’s questionable accusations back in 2019.