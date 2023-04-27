E. Jean Carroll Sobs From Witness Stand, Spars with Trump Lawyer, “I Was Raped!”

E. Jean Carroll, 79, sobbed from the witness stand and sparred with Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina on Thursday.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

A 9-member Manhattan jury was seated on Tuesday to kick off the rape, defamation trial against Trump

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

E. Jean Carroll is a longtime Democrat who admitted she wanted to stop Trump because she didn’t like his policies.

Carroll is so crazy that CNN’s Anderson Cooper had to abruptly go to commercial break after she told him rape is “sexy” and a “fantasy.”

WATCH:

Just a reminder that E.Jean Carroll, the woman accusing Trump of rape… once told Anderson Cooper that rape is "sexy" and a "fantasy." …and it creeped him out so much that he threw to commercial. pic.twitter.com/gcflj91lfB — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 26, 2023

E Jean Carroll sparred with Trump’s lawyer on Thursday after she claimed Trump “raped” her.

She told Trump’s lawyer that after she was raped she called a friend and told her about the alleged assault.

Carroll claims she phoned her friend Lisa Birnbach to tell her what had happened and that she was laughing during the phone call.

Joe Tacopina took a quote from E. Jean Carroll’s book where she said Birnbach told her the sexual assault wasn’t funny but she “couldn’t stop laughing.”

Carroll told Tacopina she was laughing because she was full of adrenaline and that she didn’t call the police because she was afraid of Trump.

“I did not want to tell my story,” Carroll testified, according to NBC News. “I was afraid of Donald Trump.”

NBC News reported: