Trump Pokes Fun at Pence For Getting Booed at NRA Convention (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump poked fun at his former vice president for getting booed when he came out on stage at the National Rifle Association conference on Friday afternoon.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with a chorus of boos after being introduced by NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre for his speech at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indiana.

During Trump’s speech at the same event later in the day, Trump pointed to his much higher approval ratings.

“We’re leading so big in the polls, not only against Republicans, but also against Joe Biden. And if you take a look at this week’s Morning Consult poll, I led the field by 33 points with Trump 56 to Sanctus 23, Pence five,” Trump said.

Trump then trolled Pence about his welcome to the stage.

Trump alludes to Pence getting booed at the NRA forum: “I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval.” pic.twitter.com/FnRQ3N443Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2023

“I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval,” Trump said. “He could, nope, because he is a, he is a nice man. If you want to really know the truth. He is. He’s a good man. And I heard it was very rough. It’s a big news story. You’ve made news today. I don’t know what you did, but you made news today with with the introduction you gave!”

Pence was booed so fiercely that it had made headlines.

“Well hello NRA,” Pence said, to more boos.

HAHAHAHAHAHA Mike Pence getting booed at the NRA Convention today. pic.twitter.com/6h32e0b2dt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Shouting over the booing, one person in the crowd yelled, “We love you Mike!”

Pence replied, “I love you too,” prompting some laughs from the crowd.

The former VP has lost much of his support among Republicans for his role in certifying the 2020 election results for Joe Biden.