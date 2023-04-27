Trump Gives Joe Biden a New Nickname and It’s a Classic! (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday spoke at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Supporters lined up several hours before Trump’s rally.

Trump gave Joe Biden a new nickname on Thursday.

President Trump announced he will be retiring “Crooked” as Hillary Clinton’s moniker and will be giving it to Joe Biden.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton.. so we can use the name for Joe Biden — he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe Biden’.. because there’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest,” Trump said to cheers.

WATCH: