Trump Could Face a Maximum of 136 YEARS in Prison Over Sham Charges

Former President Donald Trump could face a maximum of 136 years in prison over the 34 felony charges a corrupt prosecutor in New York has hit with him.

Trump has pleaded “not guilty” on all charges.

The Daily Mail reports that “all together, the charges – falsifying business records in the first degree – carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison under New York law, but even if convicted on all charges, it’s unlikely Trump would be sentenced to that much time. Each charge is a low-level felony that carries a maximum of four years in prison for each count.”

“There was no formal conspiracy charge, but the state of facts released by prosecutors describes how Trump ‘orchestrated a scheme’ with others ‘to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects,'” the report continued.

The charges stem from an alleged $30,000 payment to a doorman supposedly attempting to sell information about Trump, an alleged $150,000 payment to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, and an alleged $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied all allegations against him, including having a sexual encounter with Daniels in 2006.

“It’s not just about one payment,” George Soros-funded District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a press conference after the hearing. “It is 34 business records – 34 false statements and business records. They were concealing criminal conduct.”

Following the hearing, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told reporters that this was “not a good day.”

“There’s nothing the indictment itself,” Tacopina said. “It is boilerplate. It doesn’t allege any federal crime and the state crime that’s been violated. It doesn’t allege what the false statement is, and it’s really disappointing. It’s sad and we’re going to fight it. We’re going to fight it hard.”

Tacopina added that Trump is “frustrated. He’s upset, but I’ll tell you what, he’s motivated. And it’s not going to stop him, and it’s not going to slow him down.”

Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 presidential election.

His next hearing in the case is not scheduled until December 4.