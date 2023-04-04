Trump Celebrates After 9th Circuit Court Awards Him $122,000 From Stormy “Horseface” Daniels

President Trump on Tuesday revived his old nickname for porn star Stormy Daniels.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday awarded Trump an additional $121,962.56 in attorney fees from porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford.

This is in addition to the $500,000 Stormy already owes Trump for her baseless defamation case against the former president.

The order came down from the federal appeals court just as Trump left court for his arraignment on charges stemming from so-called ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was in rare form on Tuesday afternoon after he left the courthouse.

He called Stormy “Horseface” as he celebrated the ruling out of the 9th Circuit.

“Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA. On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy “Horseface” Daniels!” Trump said Tuesday afternoon.

Trump called Stormy “Horseface” back in 2018 when a federal judge tossed Stormy Daniels’ case against Trump and ordered her to pay Trump’s legal fees.