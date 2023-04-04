JUST IN: Federal Appeals Court Awards Trump Additional $122,000 in Attorney Fees From Stormy Daniels – On Same Day Trump Arraigned on Stormy Daniels Charges

The timing on this order is legendary.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday awarded Trump an additional $121,962.56 in attorney fees from porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford.

This is in addition to the $500,000 Stormy already owes Trump for her baseless defamation case against the former president.

The order came down from the federal appeals court just as Trump left court for his arraignment on charges stemming from so-called ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

“Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels.” attorney Harmeet Dhillon said with the order attached to her tweet.

Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/ld7SVvZOp6 pic.twitter.com/1b5P3flxFb — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 4, 2023

President Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump celebrated the win.

BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him. LOL glad she’s out there saying her T-shirt sales are booming she’ll be able to afford to pay Trump! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2023