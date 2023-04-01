Triggered Liberals Have Meltdown Over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes Interview Set to Air Sunday

The iconic CBS News program 60 Minutes announced on Friday the show would be airing an interview this Sunday (7 p.m. EDT) with second-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) conducted by veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/BIzcRHgrLT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 31, 2023

Tomorrow on 60 Minutes: Lesley Stahl interviews Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/bxqZZ5yXI2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 1, 2023

While conservatives may question the wisdom of appearing on 60 Minutes, triggered liberals are in full meltdown:

I won’t be watching the garbage 60 minutes has stooped to broadcast tomorrow. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2023

Marge is a confederate soldier not an American public servant. She has taken over Congress and wants to destroy the nation from inside. She admits it. Her public agenda is reinstalling a criminal traitor she’s obstructing justice for and breaking up the United States of America — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 1, 2023

The way you guys say her "nickname" is MTG… as if it's a cute moniker bestowed by her besties… when her initials are just MTG and her "nicknames" are "Marjorie Three Names" and "Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman" just shows that you're here to launder her rep and complicit. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 31, 2023

Opinions such as calling a Parkland shooting survivor "Little Hitler"? What are we doing here guys?https://t.co/TuiBti4dQ1 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 31, 2023

This is the type of normalizing that mainstream media did of segregationists. https://t.co/CbnEmbejC6 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 1, 2023

Why the hell is 60 Minutes going to give a platform to the hateful bigotry of Marjorie Taylor Greene? She will sit down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes to spout lies and hate I’m sure. This tweet is from this morning where she calls Stormy Daniels “old and… pic.twitter.com/cNF6UexiO7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 31, 2023

MTG: I think you're a pedophile groomer who works for the Soros-Backed Deep State and should be jailed and beaten up for spreading lies against Trump and MAGA. 60 Minutes: That is terrible! Would you like a fawning, exclusive, sit-down interview that will mainstream your poison? https://t.co/4XZ5kC2TC1 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 31, 2023

This is disgusting. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 31, 2023

Reminds me of a guy we defeated in the 1940’s who wasn’t afraid to share his opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they were. Too bad you couldn’t interview him, @LesleyRStahl, you could have asked him about his vegetarianism and his love of dogs. https://t.co/UBY4s5IHeS — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 1, 2023

Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this https://t.co/jpyyGp2Tw7 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 31, 2023

After watching that clip, why not sooner?