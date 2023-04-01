Triggered Liberals Have Meltdown Over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes Interview Set to Air Sunday

The iconic CBS News program 60 Minutes announced on Friday the show would be airing an interview this Sunday (7 p.m. EDT) with second-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) conducted by veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Most 60 Minutes tweets have a few dozen comments. This one has over 29,000:

The promo posted Saturday afternoon has over 2,000 comments.

MTG seems happy with the interview, “It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon Leslie Stahl and talented crew @60Minutes
. Leslie is a trailblazer for women in journalism. And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly. Tune in tomorrow 7 pm ET on CBS.”

While conservatives may question the wisdom of appearing on 60 Minutes, triggered liberals are in full meltdown:

George TaKei, “I won’t be watching the garbage 60 minutes has stooped to broadcast tomorrow.”

Luke Zaleski, GQ Magazine, “Marge is a confederate soldier not an American public servant. She has taken over Congress and wants to destroy the nation from inside. She admits it. Her public agenda is reinstalling a criminal traitor she’s obstructing justice for and breaking up the United States of America”

Elie Mystal, The Nation, “The way you guys say her “nickname” is MTG… as if it’s a cute moniker bestowed by her besties… when her initials are just MTG and her “nicknames” are “Marjorie Three Names” and “Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman” just shows that you’re here to launder her rep and complicit.”

NBC reporter Ben Collins, “Opinions such as calling a Parkland shooting survivor “Little Hitler”? What are we doing here guys?”

Nikole Hannah Jones, New York Times, “This is the type of normalizing that mainstream media did of segregationists.”

Democrat activist Brian Krassenstein, “Why the hell is 60 Minutes going to give a platform to the hateful bigotry of Marjorie Taylor Greene? She will sit down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes to spout lies and hate I’m sure. This tweet is from this morning where she calls Stormy Daniels “old and…”

Progressive activist Wajahat Ali, “MTG: I think you’re a pedophile groomer who works for the Soros-Backed Deep State and should be jailed and beaten up for spreading lies against Trump and MAGA. 60 Minutes: That is terrible! Would you like a fawning, exclusive, sit-down interview that will mainstream your poison?”

Rachel Vindman, wife of Lt. Col. Alexander ‘Oh Say Can You See’ Vindman, “This is disgusting.”

“JoJo from Jerz”, “I don’t wanna hear shit about how Marjorie Taylor Greene being on 60 Minutes “makes sense” or any other bullshit attempt to rationalize or excuse it. She’s a hateful, pathological racist, an unrepentant conspiracy theorist, a trump propagandist and a traitor.
Featuring her on that show will only legitimize her and embolden her further. Have they learned nothing from 2016?!?”

Actor Bradley Whitford, “Reminds me of a guy we defeated in the 1940’s who wasn’t afraid to share his opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they were. Too bad you couldn’t interview him, @LesleyRStahl, you could have asked him about his vegetarianism and his love of dogs.”

And of course former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Rino-IL), “Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this”

Democrat activist and Hollywood filmmaker Andy Ostroy asks, “Hey @60Minutes @LesleyRStahl …this is who you’re giving prestigious #60Minutes time to. Why? #MarjorieTaylorGreene”

After watching that clip, why not sooner?

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

