Transgender Montana State Lawmaker Says Laws Restricting Sex Change Surgery For Minors “Are Unconstitutional as They Are Cruel” (VIDEO)

Transgender Montana state lawmaker Zooey Zephyr on Saturday appeared on MSNBC to complain about the new Montana bill signed into law that restricts sex change surgeries for minors.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R) signed the GOP bill on Friday.

Zooey Zephyr said the new laws protecting children from being mutilated are “unconstitutional” and “cruel.”

Rep. Zooey Zephyr is a biological male who wears ‘woman face’ and mocks real women.

He was censured and barred from speaking on the House floor until he apologized for making hateful comments about Republicans and threatening them.

The transgender lawmaker claimed that Republicans would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban sex change surgeries and potentially-sterilizing hormone treatments for minors.

Zephyr said the new Montana law will be defeated in the courts.

Mont. Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold): Laws restricting sex change surgery for minors “are as unconstitutional as they are cruel” pic.twitter.com/8Gx8mVsaum — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2023

Zooey Zephyr was barred from the House floor after protesters stormed the gallery this week.

GOP lawmakers on Wednesday voted to ban Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of 2023.

“Zephyr can vote remotely under the terms of the punishment handed down by lawmakers.” Fox News reported.

“Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules,” Republican Speaker Matt Regier told reporters. “The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied.”

Left-wing protesters shut down the Montana House on Monday after transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr was barred from speaking.