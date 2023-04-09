This Easter Please Remember The Jan 6ers and Their Families Who Have Been Severely Abused by Federal Judges in Washington DC



Jon McNaughton painting

This Easter please remember those who have been persecuted by federal judges in Washington DC, especially those men and women connected to the January 6 protests.

The judges in DC are monsters who align with the corrupt Biden DOJ to persecute and sentence innocent men and women for exaggerated crimes or crimes they did not commit in abusive courts in front of abusive juries.

The innocent victims of Jan 6 have been abused more than any group in recent US history. After suffering under a police barrage of flash bombs and rubber bullets, Jan 6 victims were arrested, with manye sitting in jail to this day two years later without having their case presented in front of a jury of their peers.

Judge Napolitano a year ago said that none of these individuals should be sitting in jail.

When these victims are charged and finally brought forward in court, these Americans are put in front of abusive and corrupt DOJ-compliant judges.

Julie Kelly called out the courts in DC for what they are doing to these innocent Americans in an interview on Tucker Carlson. The court’s actions have been atrocious.

Kelly shares:

“I want to emphasize the real villains here are the federal judges in Washington DC who have allowed the government to play every single game…”