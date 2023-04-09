This Easter Please Remember The Jan 6ers and Their Families Who Have Been Severely Abused by Federal Judges in Washington DC

Jon McNaughton painting
This Easter please remember those who have been persecuted by federal judges in Washington DC, especially those men and women connected to the January 6 protests.
The judges in DC are monsters who align with the corrupt Biden DOJ to persecute and sentence innocent men and women for exaggerated crimes or crimes they did not commit in abusive courts in front of abusive juries.
The innocent victims of Jan 6 have been abused more than any group in recent US history. After suffering under a police barrage of flash bombs and rubber bullets, Jan 6 victims were arrested, with manye sitting in jail to this day two years later without having their case presented in front of a jury of their peers.
Judge Napolitano a year ago said that none of these individuals should be sitting in jail.
“None of Them Should Be in Jail. They Should All Be Out On Bail…It Is an American Gulag” – Judge Napolitano on the DOJ’s and Court’s Actions with January 6ers
When these victims are charged and finally brought forward in court, these Americans are put in front of abusive and corrupt DOJ-compliant judges.
Julie Kelly called out the courts in DC for what they are doing to these innocent Americans in an interview on Tucker Carlson. The court’s actions have been atrocious.
Kelly shares:
“I want to emphasize the real villains here are the federal judges in Washington DC who have allowed the government to play every single game…”
Tucker Carlson talks to @julie_kelly2 about how Democrats used the capitol protest to launch a war on terror against the political right:
“I want to emphasize the real villains here are the federal judges in Washington DC who have allowed the government to play every single game… https://t.co/7D0sPASie4 pic.twitter.com/1GYR69FHbj
— kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023