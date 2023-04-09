This Easter Please Remember Jan 6er Jake Lang Who Celebrated His Third Birthday in Jail without Trial

This Easter please remember Jake Lang who celebrated his third birthday this past week in jail without a trial.

April 7 was Jake Lang’s birthday. It was his third birthday in prison without a trial.

The police nearly killed Jake Lang on Jan. 6. Now he rots in prison without trial.

After being moved around from prison to prison for over 800 days and 25 months, Jake is now being held in Brooklyn where is the only J6 prisoner in his wing in a hostile prison.

Edward Jacob Lang

#7648-0054

M.D.C. Metropolitan Detention Center

PO Box 329002

Brooklyn NY 11232

Jake Lang attended the January 6, 2021 protest and rally in Washington DC because he believed the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jake was one in a million Trump supporters who turned out that day to hear President Trump speak at the Ellipse in Washington DC.

Later that day Jake walked to the US Capitol where he was gassed and trampled when Capitol Police pushed Trump supporters down the stairs. Jake was nearly killed. The woman next to him was gassed, kncked down, trampled and then beaten with a stick by police. She died on the steps of the US Capitol. Her name is Rosanne Boyland.

Jake Lang was next to Rosanne when she died. Being a former wrestler, Jake was able to crawl out of the pile. He then went back and saved Phillip Anderson who was knocked unconscious next to Rosanne Boyland. Jake was not able to rescue Rosanne but he saved the life of another man that day.

Jake was arrested by the DOJ on January 16, 2021. Jake took swipes at police after they killed Rosanne and nearly killed him. Since his arrest, Jake Lang has been held in prison without trial. Jake is a political prisoner of the regime. This is the reality in America today.

