“This Case Could Collapse Before it Gets to Trial” – Jonathan Turley Slams Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump (VIDEO)

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley on Tuesday appeared on Fox News to discuss Alvin Bragg’s indictment charging Trump with 34 felony counts.

The Trump indictment was unsealed on Tuesday during Trump’s arraignment.

Read the indictment here.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Bragg’s office copy and pasted the same charge 34 times and just switched out the check or voucher number.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wants to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charged Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was.

WATCH:

Alvin Bragg, sometimes called "Fat Alvin", built his case off of copying and pasting the same charge 34 times around "concealing another crime" in order to make it a felony but didn't include the crime being covered up in the indictment because "the law does not so require"

Jonathan Turley said he’s never seen an indictment like this before.

“There’s no there, there,” Turley told Fox News host Bret Baier.

“This case could collapse before it gets to trial,” Turley said. “There’s no there there…you would think if you are going to indict a president, you would rise to that moment of history and tell people with precision what it is that you want to convict him of.”

WATCH:

GWU Law Professor Jonathan Turley: "There's no there there…you would think if you are going to indict a president, you would rise to that moment of history and tell people with precision what it is that you want to convict him of."

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors asked for a January 2024 trial date.

Trump’s lawyers said that timeline is “too aggressive” and asked for a Spring 2024 trial date.