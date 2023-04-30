The Powerful Story Behind Florida Bill HB1297 to Protect Children

The Gateway Pundit reported on recent bills in Florida that would allow for the execution of child rapists.

The Florida House passed HB1297, a bill that allows for the death penalty for rapists of children under the age of 12 without jury unanimity, by a 95-14 vote.

Christina Meredith, a former candidate for the Florida House of Representatives, is a passionate foster care activist and mental health advocate who fought to make this bill happen.

Her passion is borne from her own story as a survivor of childhood rape. Despite the challenges she faced, Meredith’s personal and professional path has been inspirational. A former homeless foster youth, she went on to win Ms. California. Currently, she serves in the US Army and continues to dedicate herself to protecting children from abuse and advocating for foster care reform.

In 2020, she shared her efforts on passing Christina’s Law and the work of her nonprofit organization.

Cristina shared her thoughts on the passing of House Bill 1297 and the culmination of her efforts to protect children from abuse.

Her fight is especially important in light of HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas’ shocking testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee where she explained that in the United States children will work at slaughter houses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debt to the smugglers, traffickers and cartels.

And… The US Government has become the “middleman” in a large scale multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation, run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.

EyeonJacksonville reports more on the inspiring story of protecting our nation’s children: