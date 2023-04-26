THE BIDEN LEGACY: HHS Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas Tells Congress Biden Administration Is “Middleman” in Multi-Billion Dollar Migrant Child Trafficking Operation

HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified today in front of the house Judiciary Committee.

Rodas told Congress that today in the United States children will work at slaughter houses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debt to the smugglers, traffickers and cartels.

And… The US Government has become the “middleman” in a large scale multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation, run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.

This should make headlines in EVERY US PAPER today.

Today, children will work shifts at slaughter houses, factories & restaurants to pay their debt to smugglers & traffickers. Kids will call a hotline to report they're being abused & trafficked. LISTEN to HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas's powerful testimony.

So is this what Joe Biden meant by he wants to ‘finish the job’ in his second term?

Todas told Rep. Andy Biggs, “There was no one with law enforcement experience overseeing where children are going.”

Here is the testimony by HHS employee Tara Lee Rodas on “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Children.”

Tara explains in detail the disgusting abuse of migrant children by the Joe Biden regime.

There have been over 5 million illegal aliens, including migrant children, who have flooded across the US Southern Border under Joe Biden’s watch.

