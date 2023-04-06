“The Only Crime He Committed Was to Fearlessly Defend Our Nation from Those Who Seek to Destroy It” – Dan Ball on OANN with TGP’s Joe Hoft

Dan Ball on OANN discussed the recent bogus indictment of President Trump by the crooked and corrupt Soros-backed DA in Manhattan.

Dan Ball shared his thoughts on the outrageous indictment of President Trump on Wednesday night on OANN. Joe Hoft from TGP joined Ball to discuss these corrupt acts by Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg.

Ball Shared:

The only crime he [President Trump] committed was to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. I say “Amen, Sir”. Obviously President Trump referring to a Manhattan grand jury last week voting to indict him for his alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. Trump of course pled not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Yesterday’s bogus indictment of President Trump was just another corrupt, criminal and unconstitutional effort by the Biden regime to interfere in the 2024 Election and just another blatant example of the continuous persecution of Donald Trump and his entire family and organization… We should all be paying attention to who’s been speaking out and who’s been silent when it comes to this political persecution. I mean seriously Republicans, get real out there. You cannot continue to stand down. This is it. This is the tipping point. This is the breaking point. It’s time to take our country back and save it from these radical, progressive Democrats…You should all be screaming from the rooftops… We need someone like Trump to get back in to our White House and take a sledgehammer to the destructive policies that have been instituted by the Biden regime… We need someone who can right the wrongs immediately and get this country back on track.

Ball then discussed the bogus indictment and the corrupt DA and judge in the case to get Trump. He then shared how the judge’s daughter closed her LinkedIn account after TGP reported on her connections with Kamala Harris and her campaign.

Finally, Dan and Joe Hoft discussed the conflicts and the lack of common sense in the case related to the law and the accounting counts in the case.

See the OANN segment with Dan Ball and Joe Hoft below: