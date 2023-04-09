“The Greatest President in the History of the World Is Sitting Right There! I Love that Guy!” – UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal Gives Shout-Out to Trump, Leads Audience in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants (VIDEO)



UFC champion Jorge Masvidal and Joe Rogan

Jorge Masvidal gave President Trump an awesome shoutout in Miami on Saturday night, saying, “The greatest president in the history of the world is sitting right there! I love that guy!”

Trump was sitting ringside during the UFC 287 event in Miami Florida last night along with Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and Dana White. President Trump was cheered as he entered the arena on Saturday. The crowd started chanting, “USA! USA! USA!…”

Jorge Masvidal also announced his retirement in the ring last night. Masvidal fights in the 170 pound weight class. Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, and won the symbolic UFC “BMF” Championship belt.

Jorge Masvidal also called out that mother-f**ker Brandon” after the match. This prompted the crowd to start chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon!”

Jorge Masvidal: “I also want to say, the greatest president in the history of the world is sitting right there! I love that guy. We also got the greatest governor right here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state. And let’s take that, you know who, that Let’s Go Brandon mother-f**ker out of power and replace him. If I could get “et’s go Brandon!… Let’s Go Brandon!…”

Via The Storm Has Arrived.