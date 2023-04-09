President Trump Cheered At UFC Miami Event, Crowd Breaks Into “USA! USA!” Chant (VIDEO)

If there’s any doubt that Florida might not be MAGA country, the reaction at UFC 287 in Miami tonight clears up any confusion. Entering with Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White, the crowd goes wild as Trump enters the arena.

Donald Trump and Kid Rock have entered the building at UFC 287. 🇺🇸👀 pic.twitter.com/p84RnVRwyS — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) April 9, 2023

The crowd at #UFC287 ERUPTS when Pres. Donald Trump walks out. Florida is TRUMP COUNTRY.@OANN pic.twitter.com/45suo5ky1Y — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 9, 2023

Everyone’s hyped as Trump makes his way through crowd, shaking hands and high-5’ing everyone.

The crowd erupted again when he was shown on the big screen later on.

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Jiu-Jitsu (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023

Iron Mike Tyson would join the trio at cageside.

This Picture at UFC 287 is Insane😂 -Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Dana White pic.twitter.com/h6aOr9Fq8r — Better Than Vegas (@btvbets) April 9, 2023

As expected, the pro-Trump crowds are fired up and galvanized behind the 2024 Presidential candidate in the wake of the sham charges filed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.