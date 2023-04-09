President Trump Cheered At UFC Miami Event, Crowd Breaks Into “USA! USA!” Chant (VIDEO)

If there’s any doubt that Florida might not be MAGA country, the reaction at UFC 287 in Miami tonight clears up any confusion. Entering with Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White, the crowd goes wild as Trump enters the arena.

Everyone’s hyped as Trump makes his way through crowd, shaking hands and high-5’ing everyone.

The crowd erupted again when he was shown on the big screen later on.

Iron Mike Tyson would join the trio at cageside.

As expected, the pro-Trump crowds are fired up and galvanized behind the 2024 Presidential candidate in the wake of the sham charges filed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Brock Simmons

Brock Simmons

 

