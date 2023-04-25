The Declaration of Independence Project Challenges the American Public to Sign the Founding Document

The Declaration of Independence Project, asks a simple question: “Are you “Brave Enough to Sign?”

If you were alive in 1776, would you be willing to risk your life, your fortune and your reputation by declaring that your rights come from Our Creator and not the government?

The Declaration of Independence Project, known as The DOI Project, launched on Thomas Jefferson’s 280th Birthday, and has gotten an astounding ten thousand signatures in the last 24 hours alone.

Greg Strause, the founder of the Declaration of Independence Project says “Many people think that the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4th 1776 with all of the signers in the same room but in actuality, the majority didn’t start signing the document until August 2nd, 1776. In a few instances, such as with signer Thomas McKean, it took months, some historians argue even years, as late as 1781, to get all of the signatures. There were fifty seven signers: fifty six men and one woman, a typesetter named Mary Katherine Goddard. I thought, ‘with the years it took, the precedent is there: there is no real end to the signatures that can be gathered. Why not pick up today where they left off?’”

It is this idea that has ten thousand people and counting so enthusiastic to join The DOI Project in its grass roots movement. Strause says, “if we only have 3% of the public sign, which would be 10 million signatures, that would be a first important step to taking back the rights we have lost since the signing of the original document.” The goal of the DOI Project is to deliver the signatures of We, the People to Congress at a rally mid to late September. “Imagine everyone who signed their name to this document watching a parchment a hundred yards long being carried up the Capital Building steps. Imagine grandparents and grandchildren signing together and going to the rally to make history with each other.”

The DOI Project hopes that this challenge to sign will renew enthusiasm for people to go back and read this amazing document and learn about the signers. One interesting fact is that many of the signers were quite young — some were in their twenties — yet they risked their lives and livelihoods to support the cause of American independence.” By showcasing the youth and bravery of the signers, The DOI Project “hopes to inspire and empower users to make their voices heard on issues that matter to them.”

In these divisive and chaotic times, when no one on either side of the aisle really knows what to do to make things better, when many of us want to do something, getting the chance to come together and remind ourselves that we are all Americans and remind our leaders that we care about our rights by signing this document feels like a great opportunity.

Ask yourself, “Do I dare?”