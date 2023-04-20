The Anti-God Subtext to The War in Ukraine

I was born in 1955, nine years after the start of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West. One of the constant refrains from that era was the claim that the Soviets represented “godless” communism. The false belief continues to frame how most Americans view modern Russia — i.e., it is a godless country. But that is a lie. The Russia of Vladimir Putin is a Christian nation, but respects and embraces its Muslim citizens.

I believe that one of the unstated reasons the West hates Russia is because the majority of the Russian people strongly embrace Eastern Orthodox theology. Unlike the Roman Catholic Church, which is squishy on the issue of the LBGTQ agenda and tarnished by a legion of pedophile Priests, the Eastern Orthodox Christians insist that God created man and woman and that homosexuality is a sin.

And the Eastern Orthodox Church is under an unrelenting attack by the regime of Vladimir Zelensky. For example, the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church in Ukraine, Metropolitan Pavlo, was arrested and confined to his residence for two months by a Ukrainian court after Ukraine’s top security agency SBU raided the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery in March.

The Ukrainian military also is taking part in the effort to intimidate the Eastern Othodox Church:

On Easter night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 20 rockets from MLRS at Donetsk, according to the DPR representation to the JCCC. There was smoke in the area of the Donetsk Cathedral, where a liturgy was taking place, local authorities told TASS. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the shelling of the area of the cathedral in central Donetsk, the DPR authorities added. https://t.me/sonar_21/1903

Then there is video of the Bishop of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia Nikita being attacked on the street at night. (For some reason, YouTube decided this is age-restricted.)

Next up, two elderly women trying to attend a church service in Kiev are surrounded by a mob chanting, “Suitcase, station, Russia!” I guess this is the Ukrainian version of , “Love it or Leave it.” This is just one more example of the Ukrainian Government’s effort to seize Orthodox churches throughout Ukraine.

The effort to seize Orthodox churches is not confined to Kiev:

Subscribers from the region report that the Nazis from the “right sector” (67 brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) are occupying churches and temples in the north of Kharkov. Among the churches occupied by militants are the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (the village of Cherkasskiye Tishki) and the Nicholas Church (the village of Russkaya Lozovaya).

The following video shows another mob trying to prevent parishioners from entering the Cathedral in Kamianets Podilskyi:

An attempt to capture the cathedral is currently taking place in Kamianets-Podilskyi. This is reported by the tg-channel of the UOC (Ukraine Orthodox church) “According to eyewitnesses from the scene, the police do not respond to calls. Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who are defending their temple, are trying to hand over subpoenas. Divine service is performed inside the temple, believers also pray in front of the cathedral. Since yesterday, opponents of the UOC have been calling on local Facebook pages to come to the cathedral for an assault. At the same time, they spread false information about the Church,” the message says.

Here we have opponents to the Orthodox Church harassing a Priest trying to enter a Cathedral. He is physically assaulted and his hat is snatched from his head.

The West largely remains mute to these pervasive, evil attacks on the Orthodox faithful. It is demonic in the full sense of the word and many of those doing these attacks embrace the Nazi ideology and paganism. here are two beauties. The salute is not accidental.

This is not the first time in history that Eastern Orthodox Christians have been attacked. The question I have is why the political leaders in America and Europe are staying silent in the face of this widespread persecution?