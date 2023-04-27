Syracuse University Students Object to Talk From Woman Who Escaped Communist Nightmare of North Korea, Call Her a Liar

Just last week, students at Whitworth University in Washington state objected to a talk from a woman who survived Mao’s communist revolution in China.

Now, students at Syracuse University in New York have objected to a talk from Yeonmi Park, who escaped from the communist nightmare of life in North Korea. They even called her a liar.

American college students are objecting to hearing from people who escaped real communism.

Part of the reason for this has to be that so many American college students have been brainwashed into believing that socialism/communism are some sort of left wing utopia.

Campus Reform reported:

Leftist students call North Korean defector Yeonmi Park a ‘liar,’ destroy fliers for her event at Syracuse Leftist students at Syracuse University recently voiced opposition to an event featuring Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector. Ahead of the event hosted by the Syracuse College Republicans in partnership with Young America’s Foundation, students destroyed fliers and posted messages critical of Park and the College Republicans in an online forum. Park, who delivered her speech on Apr. 5, “has criticized concepts like political correctness, trigger warnings and ‘woke culture’ in her career,” according to the student newspaper, The Daily Orange. Photos obtained by Campus Reform show fliers for the event torn, thrown to the ground, or covered by other fliers. In an online forum for Syracuse students, someone posted a photo of a torn flier. Underneath the photo, another user wrote, “The b**ch is a liar and a fraud.” One post tells the forum to “[r]espect other people’s viewpoints.” “I don’t respect people [who] are actively trying to take away my (and others [sic]) rights,” another user replies. “I don’t have to respect anyone.”

Yeonmi Park has seen life under Marxist rule, so the left goes crazy when she says things like this:

Normal day in Chicago! This is what happens when Marxists run the city… https://t.co/A6ed0rK9DX — Yeonmi Park (@YeonmiParkNK) April 17, 2023

As a result, some people on the left will actually deny reality and history by claiming that she is a liar.

Our system of higher education has become leftist indoctrination and deserves most of the blame.