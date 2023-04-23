Student Government at Whitworth University in WA Rejects Campus Speaker Who Survived Mao’s Communist Revolution in China

The conservative student group Turning Point USA at Whitworth University in Washington state invited Xi Van Fleet to speak on campus, but the student government at the school rejected the event.

What is the problem? Is the left wing student government afraid that students at the school might learn what life is really like under a communist regime?

This is also a Christian school.

Campus Reform reported:

‘What are they afraid of?’: Student govt. rejects hosting anti-woke survivor of Maoist China The student government at Whitworth University (WU) voted to reject a speaker who survived communism under Mao Zedong and criticizes woke culture for suppressing opposing ideas. During an Apr. 12 meeting, the Associated Students of Whitworth University (ASWU) voted 9-4 against hosting Xi Van Fleet on campus. Van Fleet immigrated from Maoist China to the U.S. and draws parallels between the Chinese Cultural Revolution and what she calls the “Woke Revolution,” according to a description of her book Mao’s America: A Survivor’s Warning. WU is a private Christian university in Spokane, Wash. Grace Stiger, president of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter at WU, spoke at an earlier meeting about the organization’s intention to host Van Fleet. The planned sponsor for her speaking engagement, the Leadership Institute, is the parent organization of Campus Reform. The ASWU meeting minutes show Stiger describing Van Fleet as someone who “grew up in China during Mao’s Cultural Revolution.” “We want her to tell her story,” Stiger continues. Stiger says that, when ASWU members voted against Van Fleet during the next meeting, they objected to her tweets because they “were fearful of her bringing views to campus that would be hurtful or offensive.” In the meeting minutes, the tweets in question criticize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Black Lives Matter, and other social justice movements. “What are they afraid of?” Van Fleet asked in an interview with Campus Reform. “Those people who believe in lived experience, then they are going to get the lived experience from me because I’m not talking about an idea that I read or researched or studied.”

This 2021 tweet from Van Fleet speaks volumes.

I am deeply thankful. Today 35 yr ago, my dream came true. I was granted a student visa to come to USA. I no longer feel this is the America that I arrived in. She has been under attack by Marxism/Communism that I thought I had escaped from. That’s why I am fighting to save her! pic.twitter.com/kFLLVNwCsx — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 26, 2021

We need more college students in America to learn the truth about communism.

Xi Van Fleet should be speaking at schools across the country.