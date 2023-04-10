Swiss Government Temporarily Halts Vaccinations Against Covid-19 Including for High-Risk Individuals

The Federal Office of Public Health in Switzerland has stated that no COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended for spring/summer season, even for those who are at high risk of developing severe illness from the virus.

“Basically, no Covid-19 vaccination is recommended in spring/summer 2023. Individuals who are particularly at risk can receive a vaccination after individual assessment,” according to the Swiss health agency.

“Almost everyone in Switzerland is vaccinated and/or has been through Covid-19. Your immune system has dealt with the corona virus accordingly. In spring/summer 2023 the virus will probably circulate less. The current virus variants also cause rather mild disease progressions. The vaccination recommendation will be re-evaluated for autumn 2023 and adjusted accordingly.”

“Even particularly vulnerable people are currently not recommended a Covid 19 vaccination. However, you can get a vaccination after individual consultation with your doctor. Vaccination can be useful in individual cases because it improves protection against serious illness for several months. This applies regardless of the total number of vaccinations that you have already received.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new recommendations for the covid vaccine after many children had already been vaccinated.

After three years of COVID vaccine lies, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) have quietly backtracked their decision on the Covid-19 vaccination recommendations and now says healthy kids and teens don’t need it.

“Following its 20-23 March meeting, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) revised the roadmap for prioritizing the use of COVID-19 vaccines, to reflect the impact of Omicron and high population-level immunity due to infection and vaccination,” according to its news release.

Children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years old are considered a “low-priority group,” which means they do not need to get a shot.

“The low priority group includes healthy children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years. Primary and booster doses are safe and effective in children and adolescents. However, considering the low burden of disease, SAGE urges countries considering vaccination of this age group to base their decisions on contextual factors, such as the disease burden, cost effectiveness, and other health or programmatic priorities and opportunity costs,” according to WHO.