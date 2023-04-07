WHO Quietly Backtracks and Says Healthy Children and Teens are Considered Low Risk and Do Not Need COVID-19 Shot

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new recommendations for the covid vaccine after many children had already been vaccinated.

After three years of COVID vaccine lies, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) have quietly backtracked their decision on the Covid-19 vaccination recommendations and now says healthy kids and teens don’t need it.

“Following its 20-23 March meeting, WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) revised the roadmap for prioritizing the use of COVID-19 vaccines, to reflect the impact of Omicron and high population-level immunity due to infection and vaccination,” according to its news release.

“The roadmap newly considers the cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination for those at lower risk – namely healthy children and adolescents – compared to other health interventions. The roadmap also includes revised recommendations on additional booster doses and the spacing of boosters,” it added.

The revised roadmap outlines three priority-use groups for COVID-19 vaccination: high-, medium- and low-risk groups.

Children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years old are considered a “low-priority group,” which means they do not need to get a shot.

“The low priority group includes healthy children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years. Primary and booster doses are safe and effective in children and adolescents. However, considering the low burden of disease, SAGE urges countries considering vaccination of this age group to base their decisions on contextual factors, such as the disease burden, cost effectiveness, and other health or programmatic priorities and opportunity costs,” according to WHO.

World Health Organization officials even admitted that these doses provide low benefits compared to traditional vaccines.

“The public health impact of vaccinating healthy children and adolescents is comparatively much lower than the established benefits of traditional essential vaccines for children – such as the rotavirus, measles, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines – and of COVID-19 vaccines for high and medium priority groups.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo responded to the WHO’s new COVID vaccine guidance for children.

WATCH:

“It makes it not only senseless but malicious, to be giving these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to young men and boys at this point in the pandemic.”

Meanwhile in New York and other states, children age 5 year and older were mandated covid vaccines or denied civil rights.