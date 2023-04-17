Steve Bannon Blasts ‘Gutless’ Republican Leadership For Backing Down on Bud Light Boycott

Former Trump adviser and War Room host Steve Bannon has blasted “gutless” Republican leadership for backing down on the boycott against Bud Light.

A partnership between Bud Light and transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a massive boycott effort from conservatives, and the company has lost more than $6 billion in market capitalization since.

Donald Trump Jr. has urged people to stop boycotting because Anheuser-Bush donates to some Republicans, and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) deleted a tweet mocking the brand after realizing that they get donor bucks from them.

The transgender activist and influencer has over 10 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.

Mulvaney has become a controversial figure over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok — and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition. Mulvaney said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

After the partnership made news, the NRCC tweeted, “Thanks to Dylan Mulvaney, we can all finally admit that Bud Light tastes like water.”

However, Anheuser-Bush gave $500,000 to the NRCC during the 2022 election cycle. It has been speculated that this is why they have backed off from promoting the boycott.

Responding to the news that the NRCC deleted their tweet on Gettr, Bannon wrote, “Gutless Republicans Back Down…”

In a prior post, Bannon urged people to keep the boycott going.

“And these tough , loving women would be disgusted by Anheuser-Busch jamming transgender ideology down America’s throat…For their memory STOP BUYING ALL PRODUCTS FROM AB—ALL…” Bannon wrote, quoting a tweet from Anheuser-Bush about the women who worked for the company at the turn of the century.

On Friday, the company broke its silence with a statement from CEO Brendan Whitworth pointing to the beer giant’s support for the military and first responders.

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew,” Whitworth said. “We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Whitworth continued. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”