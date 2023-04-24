DISGRACEFUL: Two Chicago Youths Charged with MISDEMEANORS for Stealing Car and Causing Crash that Killed Baby – Three Others Injured (VIDEO)

Two Chicago teenagers stole a vehicle last week and crashed it into a pick-up truck, killing a 6-month-old baby and injuring three other passengers. Yet they are getting off with a slap on the wrist.

The boys, ages 14 and 17, were hit with misdemeanor charges for stealing the vehicle according to Fox 32 Chicago. No charges were rendered for the baby’s death

ABC 7 Chicago reported the crash occurred in the West Garfield Park neighborhood’s 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

A local resident, Shawn Walker captured the whole ordeal on surveillance. The cameras show a Ford pick up truck driving northbound on Kostner Avenue before it was struck by a stolen Hyundai Sonata driven by the teens.

According to Fox News, the Hyundai Sonata was speeding down West Washington road and blew through an intersection before crashing into the truck.

Walker told Fox 32 Chicago that he noticed the baby was not breathing and tried to perform CPR.

The baby wasn’t breathing, so we started doing CPR. My main thing was so we could get a pulse back into the baby.

The Chicago Fire Department took four passengers to Stroger Hospital. The baby, Cristian Uvidia, died from his injuries while at the hospital.

The other three victims were a 34-year-old woman and two girls, 15 and 7 years old according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The Uvidia family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Cristian’s funeral.

The CPD says the investigation remains ongoing.