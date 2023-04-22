SHOCKING VIDEO: Washington Middle School Under Investigation for Holding ‘Whipped Cream Licking Contest’ for Teachers AND Students

A Washington state middle school is under investigation after hosting a “whipped cream licking contest” for teachers and students ahead of Spring Break.

Video of the “contest” at Desert Hills Middle School shows staff and students licking cream off either side of a plexiglass window during a pep rally on March 31.

After facing extreme backlash from parents, the Kennewick School District is investigating the incident.

According to a report from the New York Post, the event has been described by students and parents as “gross” and “highly sexualized.”

“That’s actually so gross,” a student can be heard saying in a video of the incident.

At one point, the school’s principal can be seen laughing and filming the inappropriate activity.

Megan Sa, who has a child at the school, said that kids were asked if they wanted to sign up to play a “game,” but were not informed of what it was.

“It was my understanding that these students were putting their names on a list to say, ‘Yeah, I want to participate in a game at the assembly,’ but the teachers and the administrators did not tell them what kind of game that they would be participating in,” Sa told Fox News.

“In my opinion, we do not send our children to school to be exposed to highly sexualized behavior by adults,” she told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We send them to school to learn and for them to socialize with other people their ages.

The superintendent of the Kennewick School District, Dr. Traci Pierce, sent message to parents on April 12 saying that it was not in line with the district’s policies.

“Dear Desert Hills Middle School Families, yesterday, the district became aware of an activity that took place at a Desert Hills Middle School assembly before spring break. This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy. The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district,” Dr. Pierce wrote.

However, she has also claimed that the intent was “innocent and not ill-intended,” according to the Fox News report.

“During the activity, some students felt very uncomfortable, and the activity was highly disturbing for some students, parents, families, and community members to watch on video,” she said. “This activity does not have district approval and will never be repeated in the future.”