This judge is clearly no expert in IT security.

A judge in Delaware has ordered a jury trial in Dominion Voting Systems’ blockbuster lawsuit against Fox News, setting the stage for one of the most consequential defamation decisions against an American media company in decades. Lawyers for Fox and Dominion faced off in court during a two-day hearing for summary judgment last week, with each side unsuccessfully arguing the court should rule in their favor and forgo a jury trial that is expected to span weeks and could further bring to light internal discussions at the network following the 2020 election. Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion in connection with what it alleges was the network’s airing of false information about the company’s software, claims promoted by former President Trump’s associates and allies after the election. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis rejected Fox’s attempt to throw out the suit ahead of trial, and he ruled that Dominion has proven the first elements of their defamation claim: namely, that the network’s statements about Dominion and the 2020 election were false. But he ruled that a jury must decide whether Fox operated with actual malice. “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear than none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true. Therefore, the Court will grant summary judgment in favor of Dominion on the element of falsity,” the ruling read.

Judge Davis clearly has not IT experience and must not know about how Obama Judge Amy Totenberg ordered an audit of the Dominion machines in Georgia and then has kept it under lock and key ever since.

CISA looked at the report and came out with their own report (the Halderman report has still not been released) stating in part that a bad actor to flip elections if obtaining access to the election machines used in Georgia.

An election machine symposium this weekend performed by a group IT experts identified and explained numerous issues with the voting machines used in US elections, not just Dominion but all the voting systems. These systems appear to be designed for bad actor interference.