Security Documents Related to Joe Biden’s Visit to Belfast Found in Street

Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday to commemorate the Good Friday agreement.

He brought his son Hunter Biden along as well.

There was a massive security breach during Biden’s visit to Belfast.

An individual dropped a security document revealing information about where Biden was staying, security arrangements, and the phone numbers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) security personnel in the street near the hotel the president was staying at.

It was found lying on the street of Belfast late Tuesday night!

Here is the document:

The security breach comes after rioters in Northern Ireland threw Molotov cocktails at cops in an effort to disrupt Biden’s visit.

Ahead of Biden’s visit, police in Northern Ireland also announced they thwarted a terror plot suspected to be planned by the “New IRA” to coincide with the visit.

