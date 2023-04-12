Security Documents Related to Joe Biden’s Visit to Belfast Found in Street

Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday to commemorate the Good Friday agreement.
He brought his son Hunter Biden along for some reason as well.
There was a massive security breach during Biden’s visit to Belfast.
An individual dropped a security document revealing information about where Biden was staying, security arrangements, and the phone numbers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) security personnel in the street near the hotel the president was staying at.
It was found lying on the street of Belfast late Tuesday night!
Embarrassing side story to Biden's visit: a detailed itinerary of the President's NI trip (including details of his accommodation, and the phone numbers of senior PSNI officials involved in security) has been found on a street in Belfast. Story reported on @bbcnolan this morning
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) April 12, 2023
Here is the document:
Nolan exclusive: PSNI-Biden secret security document found laying in street pic.twitter.com/gHQcNxFPOd
— The Nolan Show, BBC (@BBCNolan) April 12, 2023
The security breach comes after rioters in Northern Ireland threw Molotov cocktails at cops in an effort to disrupt Biden’s visit.
Ahead of Biden’s visit, police in Northern Ireland also announced they thwarted a terror plot suspected to be planned by the “New IRA” to coincide with the visit.
Fox News reported:
Police in Northern Ireland are admitting to a “security breach” after a document reportedly containing details of officer deployments in the city of Belfast — where President Biden is visiting Wednesday — was found on the street.
The BBC is reporting that a member of the public called into one of its radio programs on Wednesday morning to say that he found the five-page document, which he says is marked “sensitive” and has details such as road closures and police contact information, on Tuesday night.
“We are aware of a security breach,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told the news agency in a statement, adding they believe the man found an “operational order,” which has information about officer deployments in Belfast. “An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.
“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place,” the PSNI also said.
In a statement obtained by Fox News, U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency has been informed by the PSNI of “media reports regarding a potentially sensitive document, which may contain law-enforcement material.
President Biden is visiting Belfast for the first time during his presidency to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which formally ended decades of “the Troubles,” a violent conflict between Protestant Unionists loyal to the Crown and Catholic Republicans supportive of a unified Ireland.
Air Force One landed late Tuesday night in the Northern Ireland capital, and along with his son Hunter and sister Valerie Biden Owens, Biden was joined by U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Patrick Kennedy III, a grandnephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. “