RUMBLINGS: Senate Republicans Preparing for Mitch McConnell to Retire Following Fall at Former Trump Hotel

A report from the Spectator Thursday revealed that Senate Republicans are anticipating Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will retire following a nasty fall that hospitalized him last month.

Due to McConnell’s grim condition, other Republicans in leadership are reaching out to the rank and file to gather support for a potential leadership vote. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has undertaken the most aggressive efforts so far.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was hospitalized after a fall at the Waldorf Astoria DC hotel, a former Trump hotel.

McConnell’s staff tried to cover up the extent of his injuries, which were later revealed to be a concussion and a broken rib.

McConnell has not appeared in public since his fall. No timeline has been given for his return to the Senate.

The Spectator reported (emphasis ours):

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has been out of the public eye for weeks, following a serious fall that hospitalized him. Now multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself. One source says that Cornyn has been particularly active in his preparations, taking fellow senators with whom he has little in common to lunch in attempts to court them. Requests are being targeted at a plethora of conservative senators, including the sixteen who voted to delay the leadership election earlier this year, a proxy for opposition to McConnell’s leadership. Rick Scott, the Florida senator and former NRSC head who challenged McConnell, ultimately received ten protest votes. These members could prove key to determining the next Republican leader. Queries are also being made internally about the rules regarding replacement, and how the contest would be structured given the lack of an obvious heir apparent. McConnell fell at a dinner event for the Senate Leadership Fund on March 8 at the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump Hotel, in Washington, DC. He suffered a concussion, and only after being treated at a hospital and at his home did murmurs begin that he might be unable to return to the Senate. These discussions increased in volume based on the inability of other senators to do their jobs — with California’s Dianne Feinstein missing votes due to a shingles diagnosis and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania’s hospitalization for depression. McConnell has guided the Republican Senate since 2007, and his role at the top of the party has been enormously significant. As the longest serving Senate Party Leader in history, he has been both a target for critics of the Republican establishment and a skilled leader in the judicial nomination fights that became one of the most important battlefields in Washington. His departure from the role of Republican leader would leave a massive vacuum, one that could be filled by Barrasso, Cornyn, Thune or potentially a dark horse ambitious enough to seize the moment. McConnell is a giant in the history of the Senate — and much as many may question his methods, his departure from leadership would create new chaos for the GOP. Cockburn has reached out to Senator McConnell’s office for comment.

McConnell on Thursday said he’s returning to the senate on Monday.