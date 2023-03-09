Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at Former Trump Hotel in DC: Report

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was hospitalized after a fall at the former Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night, according to a report by Punchbowl News. There is no word on McConnell’s condition or injury.

McConnell spokesman Doug Andres gave a brief statement to the media, “This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment”



Punchbowl News reported the fall happened at the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump Hotel in D.C.

McConnell, 81, has a limp from a childhood case of polio in 1944.

McConnell fractured his shoulder in 2019 in a fall at his Louisville, Kentucky home (CNN excerpt):

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder,” David Popp, McConnell’s communications director, said in a statement. “He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville.”

McConnell made headlines this week by criticizing the release of January 6 Capitol riot video by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson.