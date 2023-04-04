Rudi Giuliani on the New York Bolsheviks and How President Trump’s Political Persecution Would “Never Get Past Court Of Appeals”

Rudy Giuliani was on Bannon’s War Room and he discussed the communist takeover of New York and the BS case they have put together against President Trump.

America’s mayor and New York hero Rudy Giuliani was on the War Room with Steve Bannon and they discussed today’s circus in New York City.

He started off by discussing the communist takeover of this country.

…Having been warned about it by the Founding Fathers. Having been warned about it in great books that were written about it in the 1940s and 1950s. We really stopped taking communism seriously… …We ignored China and engaged in a fantasy with China. …Bragg is not in any way an oddity. Bragg is the rule. This is what’s happening in Philadelphia, Chicago and St. Louis, and I could go on and on. So what you’re seeing now in America and happening in New York, you’re probably living in a city in which it could happen and even worse. While Bragg goes on and brings this completely illegal and unlawful unethical case, which isn’t even a case against a President, a former President. He probably let out four or five criminals overnight which are going to beat the hell out of people today… …The man [Bragg] is a menace, an enabler of violent crime, even murder, and disproportionally it affects young African-Americans. He should be gotten rid of. In any system of laws he’d be thrown out but we’re no longer a country of laws… Soros is paying for this… he hates America… and wants it to be part of one world that will be ruled by China. The communists took over and they changed our system of laws… They don’t like American nationalism… That’s what communists do. They destoy our country.

See entire interview below: