RFK Jr. Receives Endorsement from NFL Star Aaron Rodgers

Democrat presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has received his first major endorsement for his 2024 presidential run.

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers took to Instagram and posted a video of RFK Jr. on his Instagram reel.

Along with the video, which was a sneak preview of Kennedy’s interview with podcaster Aubrey Marcus, Rodgers wrote the caption “#Kennedy 2024” and added two muscle and heart emojis

Tomorrow I’m releasing my highly anticipated podcast with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJr) who just submitted his bid to run in the 2024 elections as a Democrat for the US Presidency. pic.twitter.com/k2N2j8dgT3 — Aubrey Marcus (@AubreyMarcus) April 12, 2023

Rodgers endorsement of Kennedy shouldn’t be too big of a surprise considering Kennedy and Rodgers have a lot in common.

Kennedy is one of the biggest voices in the political realm who has spoken out against the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines and Rodgers was the biggest voice in the NFL to advocate for players’ freedom to choose whether or not they should get vaccinated.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Rodgers made national headlines when he revealed he was not vaccinated and even took Ivermectin at the advice of Joe Rogan when he caught Covid.

🚨RFK Jr gets his first major endorsement for president – Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/GyqGd7KOiE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023

RFK Jr. has already filed the proper paperwork with the FEC to run for the presidency but will officially announce his campaign on April 19th in Boston.