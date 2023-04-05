Robert F Kennedy Jr. Announces Run Against Joe Biden for President as a Democrat in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced his intention to run for President of the United States in 2024.

Robert will take on octogenarian and failed president Joe Biden in the Democrat Party Primary.

Robert distinguishes himself from many modern Democrats in that he still believes in free speech, the Bill of Rights, the US Constitution, and standing up against government corruption.

Check out this tweet today from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The collapse of U.S. influence over Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s new alliances with China and Iran are painful emblems of the abject failure of the Neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power. China has displaced the… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 4, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also has a massive following in the populist movement for his courage in taking on Tony Fauci and the tyrants in the American medical community whose policies killed hundreds of thousands of Americans during the COVID pandemic. Kennedy continues to speak out on the dangerous mRNA COVID vaccines.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Robert Kennedy Jr. back in August 2023.

Robert Kennedy Jr. discussed his book “A Letter to Liberals”. The book challenges the “lockdown liberalism’s” embrace of tyrannical policies that were at one time an affront of their cherished precepts.

The book is available on the Children’s Health Defense website.

Robert Kennedy, Jr published “The Real Anthony Fauci,” a number one best seller on Amazon and The New York Times in 2021. Over 1,000,000 million copies were sold despite the mainstream media and big tech attacks on the book and its author.

It will be interesting to see how many Democrats stand with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as he defends the principles that made America great.