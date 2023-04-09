REVEALED: “Transgender” Terrorist Who Wanted to Blow Up Colorado Middle School is an Avowed Communist and Deranged Trump Hater – Planned More School Attacks (VIDEO)

Colorado Springs, Colorado -The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Colorado Springs police stopped a male-to-female “transgender” person from blowing up a middle school on March 31.

The suspect, 19-year-old William Whitworth, who identifies as “Lilly” and uses she/her pronouns, had laid out extensive plans to plant bombs at and shoot students at Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs that same day. This came just a week after another trans brutally murdered six people, including three children at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Whitworth mapped out a floor plan of Timberview Middle School and had expressed violent intent towards his sister earlier in the day. This caused her to call the police, who arrived to the residence a short time later.

Police found Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall. Whitworth was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after admitting to wanting to shoot up a school.

During a search of Whitworth’s home, deputies found a manifesto that outlined support for political figures and idolized other mass shooters, though specific details were not released to the public at the time.

KRDO reports that the manifesto written by Whitworth has now been released. It shows he planned to target two additional schools in addition to Timberview and contains significant details on how to carry out the Timberview shooting.

Per KRDO, a brief of the manifestos contents detailed:

A list of firearms and how to 3D print them

Detailed lists of numerous named individuals to be killed and their indented casualty versus injury rate.

Information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices

The finalization of locations being Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School

Here is a video of the report:

The manifesto’s contents further show Whitworth hating on President Donald Trump, police, and conservative filmmaker Lauren Southern. Whitworth also expresses his thoughts on other mass shooters (these names are bolded).

Eric and Dylan: Losers Adam Lanza: Too smart Israel Keyes: Degenerate Lauren Southern: Pathetic Donald J. Trump: Con-man Bad cops: Useless garbage

KRDO also reports that police found “The Communist Manifesto” during the search of Whitworth’s home. The book, which was written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in 1848, gave birth to an ideology responsible for the deaths of 100 million people.

Thanks to the work of police and local media, we now know Whitworth was an avowed communist who hated Trump and wanted to go down as one of the worst terrorists in American history.

We also know this is precisely why the corporate media never bothered to touch this story.

Whitworth has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5, 2023. The bond is currently set at $75,000.