BREAKING: Identity Of Transgender Terrorist Released…Suspect Arrested One Week After Nashville Shooting, Planned To Bomb Middle School And Shoot Students

Just one week after a transgender mass shooter killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, another male-to-female transgender person had a mass shooting plot foiled by police in Colorado Springs.

100 Percent Fed Up – The shooter, 19-year-old William Whitworth, laid out extensive plans to plant bombs at and shoot students at Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs.

Whitworth mapped out a floor plan of Timberview Middle School and expressed violent intent towards his sister, causing her to call the police, who arrested Whitworth shortly after.

Police asked him if he had a motive for the heinous act that he was planning, and he reportedly said he had ‘no specific reason’ for wanting to carry out the attack.

Still, Deputies found a manifesto that outlined support for political figures and idolized other mass shooters.

Specific details of the manifesto have not yet been released to the public.

Whitworth has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, menacing, criminal mischief, and interference with ‘staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.’

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

TRANS TERROR UPDATE: Attempted school shooter arrested in Colorado Springs before carrying out attack William Whitworth, who identifies as “Lily” & uses she/her pronouns, was arrested after reported by family Cops found manifesto & bomb-making materialshttps://t.co/RAkHsRHS8T — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 6, 2023

Investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan to Timberview Middle School in the bedroom of a former student accused of planning a mass shooting at the Colorado Springs school, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Whitworth, 19, on March 31 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after Whitworth admitted to wanting to shoot up a school, the affidavit states.

Deputies went to Whitworth’s home after Whitworth’s sister claimed that Whitworth was behaving violently and made references to school shootings earlier in the day.

The affidavit lists the defendant as male, but Whitworth’s sister referred to Whitworth as “Lily” and described her sibling as “their sister” when she spoke with investigators.

Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, told The Gazette that Whitworth is in the process of transitioning to female.

Deputies found Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall, according to the affidavit.