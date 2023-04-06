Guest post by Jay Valentine. This article was originally posted at American Thinker.

You cannot beat your opponent with a 40-year technology advantage by applying their tech at scale. You must disrupt the landscape and change the rules.

Republicans are burdened with obsolete infrastructure in both national voter integrity organizations and national party apparatus, that desperately fears change.

They are happier losing than changing.

Republicans need a Tech Manhattan Project. It needs to be in place, with clear deliverables , in a few months.

Republicans have no shortage of national voter integrity organizations. The Fractal team had calls with over a dozen. In every case, they were completely cool with current technology — ancient SQL-based databases — to fight voter fraud even though it failed in the last two major elections. They are about donors and Zoom calls — not winning elections.

We showed them tech innovation and they did not want to see it!

Here are some innovations:

Snapshot analysis: The ability to take voter rolls from 3, 5, 20 or hundreds of dates — complete copies of the voter roll — compare each to the others, watching data transform over time.

In the Kari Lake election, you see the elected voter commission changed people’s zip codes when ballots were mailed out. Voters didn’t get them — but someone did!

In Nevada, 4,000 or more people are allowed to register at vacant lots!

There were 1,000, then over the 90-day time series (invisible to all current tech from current voter integrity orgs), the number grew to 4,000 as the 2022 election approached.

Because we use Fractal, not obsolete SQL, we see this roll out as it happens!

Fractal tested for numbers of people living at an address with six to nine others.

Interesting to note a 1000% increase in the number of people who fit this category in the 90 days before the election. It might be good to look into just why this figure jumped tenfold while the number living in different settings was constant.

What’s the impact?

Fractal visibility can be applied and these anomalies flagged before they impact an election. Think that might be a fun feature — flagging anomalies as they come in?

This is what real-time visibility brings — seeing stuff as it happens!

Anomalies are not fraud — they are changes in status — perhaps political candidates might care that people at certain address types grew 1,000% days before a national election! It was 40,000 people — think that might be important?

What did we hear from the hidebound Republican voter integrity orgs? Crickets. Actually, they claimed our technology doesn’t work — so now we do demos, against live data — daily.

We have copies of the RNC data for several states.

We ran them against our databases and the RNC data was so fraught with noise it was completely useless. We did the same with data from a guy running for president — good luck with that! 30% failure rate.

We tested our voter lists in a swing state for a 2023 special election.

Canvassers who used the RNC lists only months before were amazed at how accurate the Fractal-cleaned lists were! They told our team the RNC lists were useless but ours were spectacular (their words).

Still waiting for that call from the RNC.

As these tests accumulated — with live data in real states — the Republican voter integrity organizations kept saying Fractal technology doesn’t work. On their evening Zoom calls.

They’re on Zoom calls — the Fractal guys are innovating!

We introduced personal property tax roll analysis.

Using the power of Fractal (1,000 to a million times faster than relational databases), we ingested the property tax rolls for counties in two states, Nevada and Texas. The property tax rolls are the gold standard for address profiling (square footage, number of bedrooms, baths, year built, building type). We compared them with the voter roll.

You guessed it!

Because we know the year the apartment building was built, we know Jack didn’t register there in 2020 because the building didn’t exist in 2020! It was a vacant lot in 2020. How did our pal Jack get a ballot?

This is invisible to current technology; those property rolls are gold!

We update every property roll every 30 days, catching any changes and building a history of every property over time — so we always know what it is, and used to be!

How about Samuel and Sally? They are registered at a location with 18 other adult friends. Unfortunately, the property tax record shows that location is a Job Corps site, with three baths, no bedrooms, and all 20 of them are out of compliance with the public health department. Think maybe someone might want to know about this? How do they get a mail-in ballot if they do not live there — as there are no bedrooms? We think that is a pretty interesting question.

Sam and Sally inspired us to build the Undeliverable Ballot Database!

With mail-in ballots plaguing Republicans for two election cycles, why did some Austin data guys have to build the database of addresses where ballots cannot be mailed — yet are being mailed and accumulate for harvesters? Why didn’t the GOP voter integrity industry take a little time off from fundraising and Zoom calls and build it?

Well, who knows, so here it is:

For every building in every county in America, every address, even vacant lots — we can tell the following:

This address cannot receive mail — it is currently a vacant lot.

This address can get mail, but not a ballot — it is currently a 7-Eleven or a bank.

This address can get mail, it can get a ballot — it is an apartment building. But there are 11 people registered there who cannot receive a ballot because they do not have their apartment or unit number on their registration.

It gets better. Did you know these large apartment complexes have multiple addresses? One address is the main building. There is another for the clubhouse — which sends and receives its marketing mail.

Another is the maintenance facility — which gets mail for the lawn service.

With Fractal, meet Willie and Clarice. They are registered in the apartment building — so they are fine with current voter integrity technology. Oops, guess what? On closer examination with Fractal, they are actually registered in the clubhouse — which does have two baths, but no bedrooms. They get ballots according to current Republican and voter integrity org technology — but not to the Undeliverable Ballot Database.

How about one more: meet Bill and Ted, a gay couple from Michigan. They visit in their RV. Look, they are on the voter list!

But wait, being on the voter list — for years — voting from the same RV park? Nobody does that! Fractal’s Undeliverable Ballot Database measures every RV park against every registered voter and registration dates — and in one click gives you the answer!

Want to see a new one?

Checking new voter lists every week or two reveals the hundreds of new voters at military bases. They are being registered in droves, but are not military people. They are brought there by the government, sheltered, and registered before they go on to other locations. That’s a new little twist voter integrity teams may want to check out.

Ballots will collect there, but the people are gone.

Real-time cross searching voter rolls picks this up, while dormant old databases miss it entirely!

It’s time to take action!

Republicans can embrace disruptive technology and win or apply the technology — built and owned by companies who loathe them — and lose — again.

A tech Manhattan Project is underway.

If you want to see it live, in action, give us a shout! We’re doing live data demos every day!

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud engine and the technology for the TSA No-Fly List. The site is https://Omega4America.com