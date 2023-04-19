REPORT: Illegal Border Crossings Jumped by 25 Percent in March

Every time a member of the Biden administration talks about what’s happening at the southern border, they try to spin the news and talk about all the things they’re supposedly doing to fix the problems.

This is absurd, and we know that because the numbers don’t lie.

In March, the number of illegal border crossers went up by 25%.

CBS News reports:

U.S. border officials record 25% jump in migrant crossings in March amid concerns of larger influx The number of migrants apprehended by U.S. immigration authorities after crossing the Mexican border without authorization increased by 25% in March as the Biden administration prepares for a major policy shift next month. U.S. Border Patrol agents recorded over 162,000 apprehensions of migrants in between official ports of entry last month, a jump from the 130,000 apprehensions reported in February, federal statistics released Monday show. The increase in migration follows a historical pattern of border crossings spiking in the spring. Despite the uptick, the number of migrant apprehensions last month was lower than the tallies recorded in March 2021 and March 2022. Still, unlawful migration to the U.S. southern border continues to be at historically high levels, and concerns of a broader influx of illegal crossings have intensified as U.S. officials prepare to discontinue a rule known as Title 42 that has allowed them to summarily expel hundreds of thousands of migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Air points out that the end of Title 42 is approaching, which will make things worse:

The truth is that nothing has changed. The numbers are still at historically high levels. Joe Biden doesn’t prioritize border security. The sovereignty of the United States does not concern him. It is a short-sighted and dangerous attitude to take. Add to the mix the fact that Title 42 is ending next month and thousands of migrants are waiting for that day on the Mexican side of the border. DHS predicts that there will be 13,000 migrants crossing the southern border every day. That adds up to about 400,000 each month after Title 42 expires on May 11. Think about that. If the Biden border crisis is causing the problems it is causing right now, with Title 42 still in use, and the number of apprehensions recorded in March was 162,000, and that number will grow to 400,000 after May, what kind of fresh hell will that open up for border communities? It’s unimaginable. Border communities and cities can’t cope as it is now, much less when the numbers triple or quadruple every month.

Both Biden and Mayorkas deserve to be impeached over this.

It’s a complete dereliction of duty.