Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Alleged Pentagon Leaker Who ‘Told the Truth About Troops Being on the Ground in Ukraine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira for telling the truth about American troops being on the ground in Ukraine.

Greene has been an outspoken supporter of whistleblowers and the freedom to publish, including consistently speaking out against the persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old National Guardsman, was raided and arrested at his home in Massachusetts on Thursday. He is accused of sharing hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence with his online gaming group on Discord The classified documents that he shared were from the Department of Defense and revealed information about America’s espionage efforts against Russia and details about the Ukrainian military.

In a tweet about his arrest, Greene wrote that “Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”

Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 13, 2023

Greene continued, “And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Tucker Carlson has also expressed support for Teixeira on his Fox News show.

“Now our news media exists, and have constitutional protection, precisely in order to push back against this grotesque standard. Their only job is to tell the truth, yet tonight the news media are celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what’s actually happening in Ukraine,” Carlson said. “They’re treating him like Osama bin Laden, maybe a little worse actually, because, unlike Al-Qaeda, apparently, this kid is a racist.”

Carlson pointed out that the documents revealed that American soldiers are fighting Russians in Ukraine.

“The slides show that this is in fact not Ukraine’s war, it’s our war,” Carlson continued. “The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers. So this is not a regional conflict in Eastern Europe, this is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth.”