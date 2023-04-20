Rep. Adam Schiff Claims Judiciary Committee Hearing on ‘Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan’ is Meant to ‘Intimidate’ DA Alvin Bragg

Rep. Adam Schiff has claimed that the House Judiciary Committee field hearing on “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan” is an “attempt to obstruct justice and intimidate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his investigation into former president Donald Trump.”

Monday’s hearing was set up to examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents, according to a press release from the committee.

While whining about the hearing, Rep. Schiff claimed, “Since the former president’s indictment, the Manhattan District Attorney has been the subject of countless death threats and racist diatribes. Others have made ugly appeals to antisemitism, in an effort to attack the proceedings.”

New York has seen a massive explosion in violent crime under Democrat leadership, and Schiff is not too happy about Republicans pointing it out.

“And this committee, this committee — has used every means at its disposal to disrupt, interrupt and interfere with the prosecution, demanding documents it has no right obtain, and no jurisdiction to demand, subpoenaing a former deputy district attorney and threatening to subpoena the D.A. himself, and now, holding this hearing in Manhattan in a vain attempt to intimidate or embarrass the prosecutorial authority,” Schiff continued.

Schiff’s rant continued, “Now the majority denies that this is the purpose of today’s hearing. They would have you believe it is mere coincidence that all of a sudden, and out of the blue, the chairman decided that the state of New York is a wonderful place to do a hearing. Not the chairman’s home state of Ohio, with its high rates of murder. But New York State. And of all the cities in New York, they would pick New York City. and of all the Boroughs in New York, they pick Manhattan. Apparently, Manhattan is just lovely this time of year.”

Ironically, Schiff said that “our role should be to defend the rule of law, not tear it down,” while condemning a hearing about the city’s lawlessness.

“There was a time in America when both parties used to believe in the rule of law, but sadly those days are over,” Schiff said, laughably. “One of America’s two great political parties believes that political might, makes right, and more than right, it means that you are beyond the reach of the law, and beyond accountability. The more power, the less justice. But this is not democracy. This is the antithesis of democracy.”

Schiff’s complaints were interrupted by a protester.