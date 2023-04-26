Rapper Found Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Political Conspiracy Trial

On Wednesday, rapper/musician Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, of hip hop group the Fugees , has been found guilty in a political conspiracy trial.

Michel was accused of funneling money from a Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama in 2012. He was also accused of trying to quash an investigation into the activities by the Justice Department.

The Associated Press reports:

A jury in Washington, D.C., federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The defense argued the Grammy-winning rapper from the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees simply wanted to make money and got bad legal advice as he reinvented himself in the world of politics. Michel declined to comment after the verdict, but his attorney said he’s “extremely disappointed” in the outcome of the case and plans to appeal. “This is not over,” attorney David Kenner said. “I remain very, very confident we will ultimately prevail.” Michel first met Malaysian financer Low Taek Jho in 2006, when the businessman usually known as Jho Low was dropping huge sums of money and hobnobbing with the likes of Paris Hilton. Low helped finance Hollywood films, including “The Wolf of Wall Street.” DiCaprio testified Low had appeared to him as a legitimate businessman and had mentioned wanting to donate to Obama’s campaign.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters that James O’Keefe discussed in a recent video.

The information was released by Chris Gleason and first published at The Gateway Pundit in December 2022. Gleason found a massive number of “Campaign Finance Mules” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.