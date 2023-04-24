PROOF Tucker Was Blindsided: “We’ll Be Back Monday” (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported Monday morning, Tucker Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways” over the weekend.

The move by Fox News was shocking considering Tucker Carlson had the highest-rated show on the network.

Tucker who has been at Fox News since 2009, aired his last show on Friday, April 21st and in that show, he made no mention of “parting ways” with Fox but rather he said, “We’ll be back Monday.”

WATCH:

Tucker's last segment from Friday: "We'll be back on Monday!" What happened over the weekend? pic.twitter.com/YDqlUS2k8X — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 24, 2023

Tucker on his last show was interviewing a pizza delivery guy who stopped a robbery.

When the segment concluded he did his normal outro and told viewers he would be back Monday, which reveals something big happened over the weekend.

Tucker who has been at Fox for 14 years deserves a fairwell show at the least but it appears Fox News is having none of that.

It’s interesting to note Carlson’s departure comes after Fox News was sued for over $787 million and just a day after CBS News aired an interview with Ray Epps.

Journalist Jack Posobiec thought the “coincidence” was bizarre too: