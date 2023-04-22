President Trump Tells General Michael Flynn “Stay in Good Health, Mike, and Get Ready” (VIDEO)

President Trump told General Michael Flynn, his former National Security Advisor, to “stay in good health” and “get ready” in his speech yesterday in Lee County, Florida.

President Trump spoke at the Lee County Lincoln Days Dinner. During his speech yesterday in Ft. Myers, Florida, Trump singled out General Michael Flynn.

President Trump said:

A friend of mine and a very brave, brave person, somebody that got it very early and went through hell and he handled it like the brave man he is, General Michael Flynn. Where’s Michael? Where is Michael? Thank you Mike. Brave guy, great guy. Stay in good health Mike, get ready. Ok? It’s not long. A year and a half, Michael, just stay healthy.

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST TOLD GENERAL FLYNN TO STAY HEALTHY AND GET READY pic.twitter.com/j1dpCNx1Hm — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2023

Later in the evening, the President went to a Pizza shop in the area with US Rep. Byron Donald.

President Trump stopped at Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida tonight after his speech at the Lee County GOP dinner where he praised General Flynn and told him to “get ready” and “stay healthy”. He bought pizza for everyone and asked “does anybody want a piece that… pic.twitter.com/nuBQtNzwpF

— LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) April 22, 2023

Strength and honor.

MAGA.