President Trump Sends Late Night Thank You to Ft. Myers Police Department for Working Presidential Detail

The Gateway Pundit reported that Saturday night, President Trump stopped by a local pizza place in Fort Myers, Florida with US Rep. Byron Donalds. The locals cheered and chanted enthusiastically, “Trump, Trump, Trump Trump” and “USA, USA, USA”.

It was a late night for some in the Fort Myers Police Department and President Trump wanted to show his appreciation. He sent pizzas to the police department for every officer that had to work a shift for the presidential detail.

Trump sent pizzas to the Ft Myers Police Dept for every officer that had to work a shift for the presidential detail when he visited last night pic.twitter.com/sh4M5Gdudk — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2023

The department shared their appreciation on Facebook saying, “A nice gesture from Donald J. Trump before he departed, for our shifts out working tonight to include everyone working the former Presidential detail in Downtown Fort Myers. Some Downtown House of Pizza to go around.”