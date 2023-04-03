PRESIDENT TRUMP Arrives At Trump Tower As HUGE Line Of Americans Show Their Support In Advance of Tomorrow’s Soviet-Style Arraignment of America’s Most Powerful Man [VIDEO]

He’s the most powerful man in America.

The Left hates him because they can’t stop him from fighting for his vision of America’s returning to greatness, and his supporters love him because he refuses to allow the Left to stop him.

100 Percent Fed Up reports- This afternoon, President Trump left his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL, and is on his way to New York City, where he will be arraigned tomorrow afternoon by the radical, Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg, who promised to press charges against Trump while he campaigned for the role as Manhattan’s next District Attorney.

Watch Democrat Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and NYC’s Democrat AG Letitia James boast about how they will use their positions to take down the most powerful man in America:

Manhattan AG Alvin Bragg and New York AG Letitia James both campaigned on the same exact thing. Going after one man.

Donald J. Trump. Now they are attempting to make good on their Campaign Promise of going through with their Political Prosecution of an innocent man. pic.twitter.com/qcxAVnZn4u — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) April 1, 2023

Trump posted an update on his Truth social media platform to let his supporters know what his next move will be:

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning, I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” he wrote.

Trump will be staying at Trump Tower in NYC tonight while he awaits his Soviet-style arraignment tomorrow.

A massive media presence can be found outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

NYC- The entire block in front of Trump tower in New York City is barricaded off. Huge press presence awaiting Trump’s expected arrival around noon. pic.twitter.com/IZN54eNA4J — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 3, 2023

This man, wearing a “Gays for Trump” t-shirt, was asked by the intolerant media if he was “being paid” to support President Trump:

"Nobody is Paying me, I wish I were getting paid, nobody is paying me, I love the man, I love this country" – said Trump supporter with sing Gays For Trump Outside Trump Tower in NYC as Former President flies to the city. Video by Ed Quinn [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/BHqGqE2Ns3 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 3, 2023

A Chinese American Trump supporter shouts to vehicles and pedestrians walking by, “Trump is our President!” and “F**k Joe Biden!”

“Trump is our President, f*ck Joe Biden!” A Chinese Trump supporter yells as more supporters of the President begin to gather outside of Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/edF066p1Ad — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 3, 2023

Alex Stein of The Blaze delivers a message of support to President Trump from inside Trump Tower:

We’re at Trump Tower…here to free my boy Donny!!! pic.twitter.com/tOEDEgbR5K — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) April 3, 2023

Conservative Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters, where he blasted the political persecution of President Trump, telling the Fox News host, “We can’t let them get away with it!”

This “indictment” is a message from the Democrats to America: we will use power to get our way. Whatever the cost. We can’t let them get away with it pic.twitter.com/zhYdfD4DSV — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 31, 2023

This afternoon, on his way to his private jet in West Palm Beach, President Trump was greeted by supporters waiting by the side of the road near the airport:

UPDATE: At 3:30 ET, President Trump landed at LaGuardia Airport:

🚨#BREAKING: Former President Trump has just landed at LaGuardia airport 📌#Newyork | #NY Former President Trump private jet has just landed at LaGuardia airport in New York city moments ago ahead where he will spend The Night At Trump Tower Ahead Of His Surrender Tomorrow To… pic.twitter.com/7mw4OvJFm7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 3, 2023

At 4:30 PM, President Trump arrived at Trump Tower, surrounded by Secret Service agents.